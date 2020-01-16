Global  

'Game of Thrones' spin-off likely to premiere in 2022

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) "Game of Thrones" straight-to-series spin-off titled "House of the Dragon" is likely to premiere in 2022.
‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Watchmen’ Lead Directors Guild TV Series Nominations

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Watchmen’ Lead Directors Guild TV Series NominationsThe Directors Guild of America announced additional DGA Awards nominations in the comedy and drama series categories on Friday, with “Watchmen,” “Game of...
House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, won’t premiere until 2022

House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, won’t premiere until 2022Game of Thrones fans excited for House of the Dragon — the upcoming prequel series HBO announced late last year — should prepare to settle in for a bit of a...
