'Game of Thrones' spin-off likely to premiere in 2022

The Directors Guild of America announced additional DGA Awards nominations in the comedy and drama series categories on Friday, with “Watchmen,” “Game of...

House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, won’t premiere until 2022 Game of Thrones fans excited for House of the Dragon — the upcoming prequel series HBO announced late last year — should prepare to settle in for a bit of a...

The Verge 11 hours ago



