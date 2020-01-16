Andrew Yang Mocks CNBC for Posting Photo of Wrong Yang: ‘That’s About the 12th Apology I’ve Gotten from a Media Network’

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tech entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang teamed up with Late Show host Stephen Colbert to skewer CNBC for its recent, bungled graphic that mistakenly published the photo of another Asian-American man named Yang in his place. In a report about the state of 2020 campaign fundraising, the business news channel misidentified venture capitalist Geoff Yang […] 👓 View full article

