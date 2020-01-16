Global  

Andrew Yang Mocks CNBC for Posting Photo of Wrong Yang: ‘That’s About the 12th Apology I’ve Gotten from a Media Network’

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Tech entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang teamed up with Late Show host Stephen Colbert to skewer CNBC for its recent, bungled graphic that mistakenly published the photo of another Asian-American man named Yang in his place. In a report about the state of 2020 campaign fundraising, the business news channel misidentified venture capitalist Geoff Yang […]
News video: Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President

Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President 01:05

 Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President . Chappelle has officially joined the “Yang Gang.”. The comedy legend announced his presidential endorsement on Tuesday. telling fans he’d be supporting the entrepreneur. Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best....

