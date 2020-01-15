Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: How do you select a jury?

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's trial is closely linked to the #MeToo movement - and finding a jury could be hard.
News video: Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial?

Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial? 00:45

 Gigi Hadid has reportedly been called for jury duty for Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial in New York City.

22% Are 'Not Sure If' Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes [Video]22% Are "Not Sure If" Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes

22% of American adults are unsure about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. They are not convinced he committed any sex crimes, according to Business Insider. Weinstein currently faces..

Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial | THR News [Video]Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial | THR News

The model, who appeared in court on Monday, told the judge she could be objective — despite having met the defendant and one of his alleged victims.

Potential Juror for Harvey Weinstein Trial Reveals What Happened During Jury Selection

The Harvey Weinstein trial has been having a hard time finding people to serve on the jury as most potential jurors have said they could not be impartial....
Gigi Hadid Leaves NYC Court House After Serving Jury Duty

Gigi Hadid is surrounded by security guards and the press while making her exit out of a court house on Monday afternoon (January 13) in New York City. The...
