Demetrius RT @jeremymbarr: Weinstein's legal team says that there have been "a high number of responses from prospective jurors that were victims of… 8 hours ago Jeremy Barr Weinstein's legal team says that there have been "a high number of responses from prospective jurors that were vict… https://t.co/XIljnXmyAg 9 hours ago DebraCooperART RT @jeremymbarr: A judge on Tuesday DENIED the request of Harvey Weinstein's legal team to delay his New York trial in light of his indictm… 10 hours ago Rick Mitchell In today’s column, Pres Trump set his legal team for his Senate impeachment trial; @McDermottLaw grabbed a team of… https://t.co/6p3SAM287Z 18 hours ago Floyd Maxwell "The Weinstein legal team is doing everything they can to delay and push the court around – trying their hardest to… https://t.co/BpBfnlhBcR 1 day ago Juliette Torrez RT @usatodaylife: Harvey Weinstein's legal team is still trying to take jury screening behind closed doors. https://t.co/4XaueCJIi5 2 days ago