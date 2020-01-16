Global  

Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky no more

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) WWE Hall of Fame and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson is no more. He was 75.
News video: Dwayne Johnson's wrestler father dies aged 75

Dwayne Johnson's wrestler father dies aged 75 00:42

 Dwayne Johnson is mourning the death of his wrestling star father, Rocky Johnson.

Tweets about this

Pam19831

HerKoala♉️💍♐️ RT @CNN: Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, died at the age of 75, the WWE announced… 10 seconds ago

lillycole2019

Braden RT @MarkDayNews: Former Nova Scotia wrestler Rocky Johnson has died at the age of 75. Rocky, the father of actor and former professional… 18 seconds ago

pgf13

Patricia Fraley RT @whnt: Rocky "Soulman" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of actor Dwayne Johnson, has died at the age of 75, the WWE confirmed Wedne… 33 seconds ago

truebleu75

TrueBleu RT @cnni: Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, died at the age of 75, the WWE announced… 35 seconds ago

LifeOfIkenna

groovy kenny. RT @HotFreestyle: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson has passed away at 75 years old. Rest in Peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Ww2Hk4rQOf 41 seconds ago

site_zen

Zen-site https://t.co/TyONDjK5tw Rocky Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's wrestler father, dies at 75 Rocky Joh… https://t.co/b8cibbE5cu 54 seconds ago

cmflynn23

Chase Flynn RT @5DimesSB: WWE Hall of Famer Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at the age of 75. Here’s a… 1 minute ago

republic_sports

R.Sport Rocky Johnson tribute: When a young Dwayne Johnson cheered for his father in 1984 #RockyJohnson #TheRock #WWE https://t.co/UFUD4yXmA9 1 minute ago

