Quentin Tarantino praises Chris Pine Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Greta Gerwig Praises Quentin Tarantino At PSFF Greta Gerwig pays tribute to Quentin Tarantino at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival before presenting him with the Director of the Year Award for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:47Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this