Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WWE Hall of Fame and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson is no more. He was 75. Rocky died on Wednesday. The cause of his death is not known yet, reports variety.com.



He made history as the first African American world tag team champion as a member of the Soul Patrol alongside Tony Atlas.



After... 👓 View full article