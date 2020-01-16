Global  

Sonam Kapoor has 'scariest experience' with Uber driver in London

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Actress Sonam Kapoor is "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver here.

Sonam took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share her experience and warned her 12.8 million fans: "Hey guys I've had the scariest experience with @Uberlondon. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the...
News video: Sonam has 'scariest experience' with Uber driver in London

Sonam has 'scariest experience' with Uber driver in London 01:26

 Actress Sonam Kapoor is "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver here.

Passengers Ditch Their Arguing Driver [Video]Passengers Ditch Their Arguing Driver

Occurred on November 17, 2019 / London, England Info from Licensor: "An Uber driver's fair leave the car while he argues with a motorcylist."

Uber Loses License in London Over Unauthorized Drivers [Video]Uber Loses License in London Over Unauthorized Drivers

Uber Loses License in London Over Unauthorized Drivers. According to the city, illegitimate motorists uploaded their photos to Uber driver's accounts thousands of times. They were then able..

Sonam super shaken post scary experience

Actress Sonam Kapoor said she is "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver in London.
IndiaTimes

Sonam has 'scariest experience' with Uber driver in London

London, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor is "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver here.
Sify

