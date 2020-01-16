Sonam Kapoor has 'scariest experience' with Uber driver in London

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Actress Sonam Kapoor is "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver here.



Sonam took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share her experience and warned her 12.8 million fans: "Hey guys I've had the scariest experience with @Uberlondon. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the... 👓 View full article

