Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Will Prince Charles still help out?
Thursday, 16 January 2020 (
2 hours ago)
One of the many lingering questions following "Megxit" is whether Prince Charles will continue to provide monetarily for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle, in a court battle over its publication of a private letter from the royal to him, it has said in legal documents. Emer McCarthy reports. Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter 01:05
