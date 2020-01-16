Primavera Sound 2020: Full Line Up Revealed

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The full line up for *Primavera Sound 2020* has been revealed.



The Barcelona event returns this summer, having already secured an exclusive performance from indie rock godheads Pavement.



The line up is now available in full, and it's packed with gems, including high profile performances from Lana Del Rey, Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, and The Strokes.



Tyler, the Creator will play the Spanish festival, with Bikini Kill, Kano, Kim Gordon, King Princess, and PNL also confirmed.



Elsewhere, Primavera is planning to welcome The National, gospel legend Mavis Staples, Brockhampton, Disclosure, and Caribou.



Last year Primavera became the first major festival to boast a 50/50 bill - quietly going about their business, it seems that they've cracked that split again, as journalist *Laura Snapes* notes:







I couldn't see the New Normal branding on Primavera's announcement so I painstakingly counted to see if they were still sticking to it: 84 all-male acts, 97 female/nb/ mixed (and two I couldn't tell). Kudos to them for continuing to show it is eminently, effortlessly possible!



