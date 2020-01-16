Global  

BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Stormzy To Perform

Clash Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*Harry Styles*, *Stormzy* and *Billie Eilish* will perform at this year's BRIT Awards.

The ceremony takes place on February 18th, occupying London's cavernous O2 Arena for a night of shocks and surprises.

The full countdown of performances has been confirmed, including Rising Star winner Celeste.

Scottish artist Lewis Capaldi will perform at the event following four nominations, commenting:

"I wouldn't miss performing at The BRITs, because usually when people perform, their album and single sales go way up the chart, so looking forward to that especially...I'll be there with bells on x"

American auteur Billie Eilish will perform at the ceremony, joined by Mabel, Stormzy, and Harry Styles.

Can't make it down? The full ceremony will be broadcast on ITV.

The BRIT Awards 2020 with Mastercard takes place on February 18th.

