XL Recordings Founder Richard Russell Prepares Memoir Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

It's called Liberation Through Hearing...



XL Recordings founder *Richard Russell* will release a memoir this Spring.



Richard Russell came of age in the 80s, obsessed with Stateside hip-hop and the emerging sounds of club culture.



Founding XL Recordings during the white heat of the rave explosion, the label pushed underground sounds into the mainstream, with groups such as The Prodigy terrorising the tabloids.



Broadening as the 21st century dawned, XL has been a home to everyone from M.I.A. to Adele, working with the likes of Radiohead and Jack White in the process.



New memoir Liberation Through Hearing covers all this and more, with Richard Russell reflecting on a lifetime in music.



Due to be released on April 2nd through White Rabbit - a new imprint published by former Faber Social impresario Lee Brackstone - it's bound to be worth seeking out.



Richard Russell comments:



"Writing this book was an opportunity for me to reflect on the last few decades. I hope people will get something from it. I’ve tried not to compromise in anything I’ve done, and that includes writing Liberation Through Hearing."



Liberation Through Hearing will be released on April 2nd.



