Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joe Scarborough: ‘Breathtaking’ Lev Parnas Interview Revealed Trump, Pence, Barr and Nunes All ‘Caught Lying’

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Joe Scarborough put as fine a point as he could on Rachel Maddow’s stunning interview with Lev Parnas that aired Wednesday evening, saying that he was trying to remember a time that an interview actually “moved a story of national and international significance as much as that interview did.” Parnas sat with Maddow on Wednesday and revealed […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Parnas Dishes On Donald

Parnas Dishes On Donald 01:19

 The associate of Rudy Giuliani has given a bombshell interview on TV, directly implicated President Donald Trump in the plot to force Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's time to try new things:' Jared Kushner talks new law aimed at helping ex-cons find work [Video]'It's time to try new things:' Jared Kushner talks new law aimed at helping ex-cons find work

A new law signed by President Trump aims to help. In an exclusive interview, TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson talked with the President's son-in-law and senior advisor about the program and how it's..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:55Published

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot [Video]New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Giuliani associate implicates Trump in Ukraine scandal with new evidence

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas insisted he was working on President Trump's behalf when he pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate the Bidens,...
CBS News Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.com

Lev Parnas Tells Maddow Trump’s Investigations Were Not About Ukraine Corruption: They Were ‘All About’ the Bidens

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, disputed the idea — put forth by President Donald Trump and his surrogates — that the commander-in-chief...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mstyc

Mstyc One RT @mog7546: Morning Joe stunned by BOMBSHELLS #Parnas dropped in #Maddow interview #Scarborough said, “She actually MOVED A STORY of NATI… 4 minutes ago

CarlaDiggsSmith

CDS RT @Mediaite: Joe Scarborough: 'Breathtaking' Lev Parnas Interview Revealed Trump, Pence, Barr and Nunes All 'Caught Lying' https://t.co/M4… 11 minutes ago

JonMichaelDye1

Jon Michael Dye @realDonaldTrump Joe Scarborough: ‘Breathtaking’ Lev Parnas Interview Revealed Trump, Pence, Barr and Nunes All ‘Caught Lying 54 minutes ago

JohnKisha

John Kisha That was a pretty good interview. And what timing! https://t.co/08SXqtLqzL 1 hour ago

chasdiem

Chas Joe Scarborough: ‘Breathtaking’ Lev Parnas Interview Revealed Trump, Pence, Barr and Nunes All ‘Caught Lying’… https://t.co/QfGph03STa 1 hour ago

notComey

NotComey RT @notComey: ‘Breathtaking’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe stunned by bombshells Lev Parnas dropped in Rachel Maddow interview: MSNBC’s Joe Scarboro… 2 hours ago

MrsMeliWilson

Melissa Wilson Joe Scarborough: ‘Breathtaking’ Lev Parnas Interview Revealed Trump, Pence, Barr and Nunes All ‘Caught Lying’… https://t.co/Sxs7Ar69fM 2 hours ago

seriouslyfit

Sandy Joe Scarborough: ‘Breathtaking’ Lev Parnas Interview Revealed Trump, Pence, Barr and Nunes All ‘Caught Lying’… https://t.co/5Zj60BgKuH 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.