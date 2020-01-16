Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones Fake Their Split Because of Omarion, According to Moniece Slaughter

AceShowbiz Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Proving that the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' stars are still together, Fizz's baby mama says, 'Kam Facetimes him for bed two Mondays ago, and she was in the background.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Fizz & Apryl Jones Allegedly Break Up & Twitter Is Loving Every Minute Of It [Video]Lil Fizz & Apryl Jones Allegedly Break Up & Twitter Is Loving Every Minute Of It

TWITTER – Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones have caused a social media uproar following their alleged break-up. Rumors of the split started to surface over the weekend after the couple unfollowed and blocked..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:14Published

J Boog Calls Lil Fizz “Corny” Over Apryl Jones Relationship [Video]J Boog Calls Lil Fizz “Corny” Over Apryl Jones Relationship

The Shade Room posted a snippet from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood on Thursday (December 5) of Lil Fizz expressing his happiness with his longtime bandmate Omarion’s baby mama Apryl Jones but it..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LionelBShow

The Lionel B Show Omarion Files Court Order Lil Fizz MUST STAY AWAY From Their KIDS! Apryl Jones And Lil Fizz FAKE BROKE UP!… https://t.co/OsLLEoGN6l 16 hours ago

KavalonThatsMe

🦋🐞🐌Kavalon Gilliam 🦄🌟❤ Love & Hip Hop: Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz Break Up Is Fake Says Moniece Slaughter https://t.co/DZcHjt53Ks 20 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones Fake Their Split Because of Omarion, According to Moniece Slaughter https://t.co/e3zWPCtp5j https://t.co/9r3TmRnZh1 22 hours ago

urbanislandz

Urban Islandz Love & Hip Hop: Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz Break Up Is Fake Says Moniece Slaughter https://t.co/ejlcxYANBN via @urbanislandz 1 day ago

PeterDredd

Dreddsworld Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz Break Up Is Fake – Staged For Love & Hip Hop https://t.co/efVXxsn9eq 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.