Chemical Brothers, Arca, THE BLAZE and Carl Cox are among over 100 acts set for this year's edition of Barcelona’s iconic Sonar...

You Might Like

Tweets about this BoothLenders Sonar 2020 Lineup Led by Chemical Brothers, Arca, THE BLAZE and More https://t.co/x2t4O8R6Ho 3 days ago GoFarther Sonar 2020 Lineup Led by Chemical Brothers, Arca, THE BLAZE and More https://t.co/2NS4c37URv 3 days ago DJ Parker Sonar 2020 Lineup Led by Chemical Brothers, Arca, THE BLAZE and More https://t.co/n7e0ZOIh61 3 days ago MusicFestivalWizard Sonar drops massive 2020 lineup with The Chemical Brothers, Carl Cox, and James Murphy https://t.co/pbV7W8M5mW https://t.co/1EO3EZfi11 5 days ago Julia Belcher RT @theQuietus: Sónar has unveiled its full 2020 line-up, including The Chemical Brothers, Arca, AJ Tracey, Helena Hauff and more https://… 6 days ago Music That You Love RT @ausdjforums: Spain’s Sónar Festival drops astounding lineup: The Chemical Brothers, TNGHT, Eric Prydz, and 100 more → https://t.co/lEOV… 6 days ago Aus DJ Forums Spain’s Sónar Festival drops astounding lineup: The Chemical Brothers, TNGHT, Eric Prydz, and 100 more →… https://t.co/CCTn50SCtR 6 days ago The Quietus Sónar has unveiled its full 2020 line-up, including The Chemical Brothers, Arca, AJ Tracey, Helena Hauff and more… https://t.co/FgPgA7eU45 6 days ago