Meghan Markle Makes Another Surprise Visit to Charity Supporting Women's Rights

E! Online Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle made a secret visit to Justice for Girls in Vancouver this week. "Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter

Meghan could face father in court over publication of letter 01:05

 A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle, in a court battle over its publication of a private letter from the royal to him, it has said in legal documents. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion? [Video]Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion?

Meghan Markle's shift to recycled outfits and high street style staples seemed to foreshadow her and Price Harry's decision to step back from the royal family.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 06:41Published

Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court [Video]Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court, According to CNN, the potential legal battle would center around her treatment in the UK..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visit at Women's Center in Vancouver

Rain or shine, Meghan Markle's philanthropic efforts continue on. The Duchess of Sussex ditched the royal family's ongoing drama to spend time with several women...
E! Online

Meghan Markle visits a second charity after 'Megxit' announcement

It appears the charity work hasn't slowed down for Meghan Markle.
FOXNews.com

