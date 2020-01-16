Meghan Markle Makes Another Surprise Visit to Charity Supporting Women's Rights
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Meghan Markle made a secret visit to Justice for Girls in Vancouver this week. "Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the...
A British newspaper which is being sued by Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, will use evidence from her father Thomas Markle, in a court battle over its publication of a private letter from the royal to him, it has said in legal documents. Emer McCarthy reports.