Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze Working On Documentary

Beastie Boys Story lands in April...



*Beastie Boys* and *Spike Jonze* are working on a feature length documentary.



The film maker has a lengthy association with the seminal rap group, with the two parties linking for an incoming photo book.



Out of this comes a feature length film, with new documentary Beastie Boys Story set to gain general release in April.



The film makes its debut on IMAX on April 3rd, with a global release to follow on April 24th via Apple TV+.



Mike D and Ad-Rock say in a statement: "There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognise anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table."



"Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out... then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children."



Spike Jonze added: "I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story."



New photo book Beastie Boys is out on March 17th. New film Beastie Boys Store gains general release on April 24th via Apple TV+.



