Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze Working On Documentary

Clash Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze Working On DocumentaryBeastie Boys Story lands in April...

*Beastie Boys* and *Spike Jonze* are working on a feature length documentary.

The film maker has a lengthy association with the seminal rap group, with the two parties linking for an incoming photo book.

Out of this comes a feature length film, with new documentary Beastie Boys Story set to gain general release in April.

The film makes its debut on IMAX on April 3rd, with a global release to follow on April 24th via Apple TV+.

Mike D and Ad-Rock say in a statement: "There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognise anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table."

"Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out... then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children."

Spike Jonze added: "I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story."

New photo book Beastie Boys is out on March 17th. New film Beastie Boys Store gains general release on April 24th via Apple TV+.

Related: *What Comes Around - Beastie Boys Interviewed*

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Beastie Boys Story' Headed to Apple TV+ | THR News

'Beastie Boys Story' Headed to Apple TV+ | THR News 01:23

 'Beastie Boys Story' Headed to Apple TV+ | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie Boys Doc Set at Apple TV+ | THR N [Video]'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie Boys Doc Set at Apple TV+ | THR N

'Star Wars' Passes $1B at Box Office, Ronan Farrow Teams Up with HBO for Documentary & Beastie Boys Doc Set at Apple TV+ | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Beastie Boys Story’ Documentary From Director Spike Jonze Acquired by Apple

‘Beastie Boys Story’ Documentary From Director Spike Jonze Acquired by AppleApple has acquired the rights to “Beastie Boys Story,” a documentary film about the legendary rap-rock crew from director Spike Jonze, Apple announced on...
The Wrap

‘Beastie Boys Story’ doc from Spike Jonze coming to Apple TV+ in April after IMAX debut

We all know you gotta fight for your right to party, and Apple is joining that fight this spring. The all-new “Beastie Boys Story” documentary is coming to...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SickChirpse

SICK CHIRPSE Spike Jonze is releasing a documentary about the Beastie Boys https://t.co/LwQophCj19 https://t.co/D5KDBJXmEL 10 seconds ago

BossyImage

HI-D RT @okayplayer: .@beastieboys announce Spike Jonze-directed documentary to premiere in April. https://t.co/TZUvdx8b8p https://t.co/KKSPKJUm… 15 seconds ago

AlekosPrete

Alekos Prete RT @beastieboys: “Wait, what!?! I just heard that Mike & Adam made a movie about Beastie Boys with Spike Jonze. Is that for real?" - Larry… 1 minute ago

_applefocus

Apple Focus RT @DEADLINE: Apple has acquired #BeastieBoysStory, a documentary feature directed by Spike Jonze https://t.co/PCCd6QJaSr 3 minutes ago

Octo_Picasso

Morgan Moonscar 🌙 RT @thefader: Beastie Boys documentary coming to Apple TV+. https://t.co/S6o8lVn6Cu https://t.co/a5IHtlsnL0 3 minutes ago

KodeeRolden

RizonSon O'Kodee There's A New Beastie Boys Documentary From Spike Jonze Coming In April https://t.co/pumGAcyKCl via @DJmag 7 minutes ago

laceylett

Lacey Lett Ch-check it out: Apple TV Plus acquires Beastie Boys documentary by Spike Jonze https://t.co/o0P81LPMPK 9 minutes ago

inbeho

Doug RT @nicoprat: Beastie Boys and Spike Jonze Announce New Documentary | Pitchfork https://t.co/DdbVNHiPhK 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.