Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Smoking hookah may increase heart attack, stroke risk

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
New York, Jan 16 (IANS) Researchers have found that tobacco smoke from a hookah caused blood to function abnormally and be more likely to clot and quickly form blood clots, which can increase the risk of heart attack or stroke.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tea May Help You Live Longer, Study Says [Video]Tea May Help You Live Longer, Study Says

Tea May Help You Live Longer, Study Says. A new study published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology' has found a link between drinking tea and living longer. . Chinese researchers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now [Video]Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now

Holiday heart attack: why you could be most at risk right now

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drinking tea three times a week could save your life

Drinking tea three times a week could save your lifeCompared with never or non-habitual tea drinkers, habitual tea consumers had a 20% lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke, and a 22% lower risk of fatal...
Wales Online

Cynata Therapeutics welcomes UK Regulatory Authority approval of Phase 2 clinical trial in critical limb ischaemia

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CYP) welcomes approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to proceed with its Phase 2...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imbabul_

Babul Baliyarsingh RT @otvnews: Smoking Hookah May Increase Heart Attack, Stroke Risk https://t.co/hIyz915r72 https://t.co/DUvC9fgHi1 2 hours ago

lchristinep

Divine Synchronicity Smoking trendy hookah 'may increase risk of heart attacks and strokes' https://t.co/CNVASuJCps via @MailOnline 3 hours ago

jafar_amira

Amira JAFAR  RT @MailOnline: Smoking trendy hookah waterpipes 'may increase your risk of heart attacks and strokes' https://t.co/MSUYp7Qicj 3 hours ago

otvnews

OTV Smoking Hookah May Increase Heart Attack, Stroke Risk https://t.co/hIyz915r72 https://t.co/DUvC9fgHi1 3 hours ago

RNikethan

C.R.Nikethan RT @DoThink4: Smoking Hookah May Increase Heart Attack, Stroke Risk https://t.co/Iu0XbjYzBZ #Smoking #Health #HeartAttack #Stroke #Bloodclo… 5 hours ago

DoThink4

DoThink Smoking Hookah May Increase Heart Attack, Stroke Risk https://t.co/Iu0XbjYzBZ #Smoking #Health #HeartAttack #Stroke… https://t.co/1WdhUIGM7a 5 hours ago

HEKsROCKS101091

Hannah Klitsberg Smoking trendy hookah 'may increase risk of heart attacks and strokes' - Daily Mail This is why I don’t Smoke, Do… https://t.co/jIqWiYe9ak 6 hours ago

Charhodgson

Char RT @MailOnline: Smoking trendy hookah 'may increase risk of heart attacks and strokes' https://t.co/iMrrGMIMuL 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.