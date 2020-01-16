Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

JUST IN: Ukraine Finally Announce Investigation … Into Alleged Surveillance of Former Amb. Marie Yovanovitch

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Police in Ukraine are investigating whether former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine *Marie Yovanovitch* was illegally spied upon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone [Video]Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone

In a new interview, Rudy Giuliani admitted working to oust Marie Yovanovitch so she wouldn’t impede investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:45Published

Top State Department Official Defends Yovanovitch [Video]Top State Department Official Defends Yovanovitch

Rep. Denny Heck (D-Wash.) offers Under Secretary of State David Hale a chance to defend Marie Yovanovitch in the way that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: Ukraine launches investigation into 'spying' on former ambassador by US president's associates

Ukraine has opened a criminal case into possible illegal surveillance of former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a Ukrainian interior ministry...
Independent

Ukraine launches probe over whether US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was tracked

Ukraine launches investigation into claims U.S. Amb. Marie Yovanovitch was placed under surveillance by people linked to President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.