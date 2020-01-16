JUST IN: Ukraine Finally Announce Investigation … Into Alleged Surveillance of Former Amb. Marie Yovanovitch

Police in Ukraine are investigating whether former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine *Marie Yovanovitch* was illegally spied upon.



Recent related videos from verified sources Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone In a new interview, Rudy Giuliani admitted working to oust Marie Yovanovitch so she wouldn't impede investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden. Top State Department Official Defends Yovanovitch Rep. Denny Heck (D-Wash.) offers Under Secretary of State David Hale a chance to defend Marie Yovanovitch in the way that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not.

Recent related news from verified sources Trump impeachment: Ukraine launches investigation into 'spying' on former ambassador by US president's associates Ukraine has opened a criminal case into possible illegal surveillance of former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a Ukrainian interior ministry...

Independent 3 hours ago



Ukraine launches probe over whether US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was tracked Ukraine launches investigation into claims U.S. Amb. Marie Yovanovitch was placed under surveillance by people linked to President Donald Trump.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago



