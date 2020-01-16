Bhumi Pednekar: Gender parity significant to me

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is glad that she is working in times where similar opportunities have opened up for both male and female actors.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bhumi Pednekar to make special appearance in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Bhumi Pednekar to make special appearance in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published 2 weeks ago Bhumi Pednekar: I continue striving for excellence in cinema Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently riding high on the success of her back-to-back hits "Bala" and "Pati, Patni Aur Woh", says she continues to strive for excellence in cinema. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:22Published on December 10, 2019

Tweets about this