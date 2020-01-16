Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

First malaria vaccine given to babies in Africa

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Babies in three African nations are getting the first and only vaccine for malaria in a pilot program. World health officials want to see how well the vaccine works in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya before recommending its wider use. (Jan. 19)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

World's first malaria vaccine introduced in Africa [Video]World's first malaria vaccine introduced in Africa

The World Health Organization has implemented a large-scale malaria vaccine pilot program for 360,000 children across Africa.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3 African countries trying out 1st malaria vaccine in babies

TOMALI, Malawi (AP) — A pinch in the leg, a squeal and a trickle of tears. One baby after another in Malawi is getting the first and only vaccine against...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

okevisionesia

Okevision TV First malaria vaccine given to babies in Africa https://t.co/D8cX5phXKA https://t.co/Tzy8JfD8yT 24 minutes ago

mayadasi00

माया दासी RT @QuickTake: Babies in 3 African nations are being given the world's first malaria vaccine. It's offering hope against a disease that ki… 31 minutes ago

bedrocksuburb

Fredrik Did you know that mosquitoes are responsible for more than 58 BILLION deaths? And for all our scientific knowledge,… https://t.co/PR3rXeczcA 40 minutes ago

YourCommunity20

YourCommunity20 First malaria vaccine given to babies in Africa https://t.co/KOLLDBVPog 1 hour ago

DaaeGracy

N. Däæ d'Graçy First malaria vaccine given to babies in Africa https://t.co/ptkSTxf8wh via @YouTube 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.