Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Star Gets the "Most Lit"

E! Online Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Star Gets the Most LitThe Sisterhood sure knows how to party! On Wednesday, Amber Tamblyn stopped by Watch What Happens Live and didn't hold anything back when a fan asked the star to reveal which one of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

This 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Star Gets the 'Most Lit' When They All Go Out Together!

Amber Tamblyn was asked which The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star gets the most lit when they go out together and she answered! “Oh, moi” she told...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

bridget_p_

jhope daydream RT @etnow: The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star’s know how to have good time! 😝 https://t.co/qxDna60XDv 4 hours ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star’s know how to have good time! 😝 https://t.co/qxDna60XDv 4 hours ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @ICONvoice: Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Star Gets the Most Tipsy When They Hang Out https://t.co/wFc… 5 hours ago

ICONvoice

ICON Voice Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Star Gets the Most Tipsy When They Hang Out… https://t.co/5fr5HJ3XJA 5 hours ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Star Gets the Most Tipsy When They Hang Out… https://t.co/d4xDlp9PPM 5 hours ago

NarNalAdmirer

NarNal RT @enews: Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Star Gets the "Most Lit" https://t.co/wgE5k1Ed3B 8 hours ago

enews

E! News Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Star Gets the "Most Lit" https://t.co/wgE5k1Ed3B 8 hours ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Amber Tamblyn Reveals Which Co-Star Gets the “Most Lit” https://t.co/nLhb6Y5LAz https://t.co/a68In5ktUv 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.