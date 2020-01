Cheryl Gage Parnas said in the interview with Rachel Maddow that he regretted being part of the chain of events that ended with… https://t.co/HIvmmhqWqd 11 seconds ago Kathy RT @TheLastWord: Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General and MSNBC Legal Contributor @neal_katyal joins @Lawrence to react to the exclusive in… 16 seconds ago Nancy Paquette RT @ElieNYC: I've just caught up on the @maddow interview with Lev Parnas. Part I. There are very few people who can look in the mirror and… 27 seconds ago Cheryl Gage Lev Parnas said in his interview with Rachel Maddow that Trump knew exactly what was going & was aware of all of Pa… https://t.co/M2kkcK1uag 31 seconds ago Adam Cowhig RT @ACTBrigitte: The interview on Rachel Maddow tonight was nothing more than another left-wing media hit job! #Maddow has ZERO credibilit… 46 seconds ago Chris RT @tvnewser: .@maddow's interview with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas generated 4.5 million total viewers last night, the largest audi… 1 minute ago Brian Gianelli RT @MSNBCPR: “The Rachel @Maddow Show” Scores Historic Rating of 4.5M Total Viewers in Explosive Interview with Lev Parnas. https://t.co/AG… 2 minutes ago Patricia Landicina RT @josephabondy: Just finished taping our first live interview, with Rachel Maddow. (L to R, @josephabondy, @maddow, Lev Parnas, Stephanie… 2 minutes ago