‘You’re a Liberal Hack’: Watch GOP Senator McSally Attack CNN’s Manu Raju, Flee From from Impeachment Question

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Senator *Martha McSally* (R-AZ) called CNN congressional correspondent *Manu Raju* a "liberal hack" in response to his question about President *Donald Trump's* upcoming impeachment trial.
