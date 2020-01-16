Busta Rhymes Shares Vintage Notorious B.I.G. Freestyle Footage To Celebrate Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () New York rap veteran Busta Rhymes knows Notorious B.I.G. is an undeniable hip-hop G.O.A.T. The Big Apple native has applauded Biggie Smalls having his legacy go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Big Facts: On Thursday, Busta jumped on Instagram with a major salute to B.I.G by sharing an insanely rare freestyle clip. […]
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and The Notorious B.I.G. are this year’s inductees. Ballots were cast by an international voting body of over 1,000 artists. According to the organization, artists’...