Is This Why Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Broke Up After Over 8 Years Together?

Just Jared Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A source is speaking out about why Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler may have broken up after dating for almost 9 years. “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” a source told E! News. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for [...]
News video: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up 00:53

 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have gone their separate ways after almost nine years together.

Vanessa Hudgen and Austin Butler separated after being in a relationship for nine years. According to Business Insider, fans of the couple were upset on Twitter over the breakup.

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Split After Over 8 Years of Dating (Report)

A report has emerged suggesting Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split up after almost a decade of dating. "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up,...
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Break Up (Report)

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens and her beau of over 8 years, Austin Butler, have broken up. The pair were first linked in September of 2011, and rumors that they...
