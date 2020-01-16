Is This Why Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Broke Up After Over 8 Years Together?
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () A source is speaking out about why Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler may have broken up after dating for almost 9 years. “They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” a source told E! News. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for [...]
Vanessa Hudgen and Austin Butler separated after being in a relationship for nine years. According to Business Insider, fans of the couple were upset on Twitter over the breakup. While the couple met..