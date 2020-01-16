Saint Laurent Rive Droite Collaborates With Everlast Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Luxury K.O. ...



Saint Laurent Rive Droite has become an institution in itself, proven to be fact as pervasive fashion victims like ourselves eagerly await seasonal conceptual stores and collaborations.



The latest drop from the Parisian maison’s experimental venture is a line of sportswear and goods designed with iconic boxing brand Everlast.



Inspired by Michael Halsband’s unique photo series of iconic black and white portraits of Andy Warhol and Jean Michel Basquiat, Anthony Vaccarello has re-edited and re-released an exclusive collection of boxing accessories for Saint Laurent Rive Droite.



The line features a heavy punching bag in chic, high-grade leather, headgear with cheek protectors and padded ear holes, to protect that cute little face of yours while optimising hearing and looking good. The Clash team’s top picks from the collection are sexy, satin boxing shorts with a full four inch waistband and black leather, handcrafted boxing gloes.



All products and photographs will be available exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite. Visit ysl.com



---



Join us on the ad-free creative social network *Vero*, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow *Clash Magazine* as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.







Luxury K.O. ...Saint Laurent Rive Droite has become an institution in itself, proven to be fact as pervasive fashion victims like ourselves eagerly await seasonal conceptual stores and collaborations.The latest drop from the Parisian maison’s experimental venture is a line of sportswear and goods designed with iconic boxing brand Everlast.Inspired by Michael Halsband’s unique photo series of iconic black and white portraits of Andy Warhol and Jean Michel Basquiat, Anthony Vaccarello has re-edited and re-released an exclusive collection of boxing accessories for Saint Laurent Rive Droite.The line features a heavy punching bag in chic, high-grade leather, headgear with cheek protectors and padded ear holes, to protect that cute little face of yours while optimising hearing and looking good. The Clash team’s top picks from the collection are sexy, satin boxing shorts with a full four inch waistband and black leather, handcrafted boxing gloes.All products and photographs will be available exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite. Visit ysl.com---Join us on the ad-free creative social network *Vero*, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow *Clash Magazine* as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this