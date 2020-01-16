Global  

Gigi Hadid Won't Sit on Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury After All

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
It looks like Gigi Hadid won’t be siting on the Harvey Weinstein jury after all. If you don’t know, Gigi was one of the hundred New Yorkers called into to potentially serve on the jury of the upcoming Weinstein trial. Today, it was decided by lawyers that Gigi would not be on the jury, TMZ [...]
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors 00:30

 The original pool of 146 people considered as jurors in the sexual assault trial of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped to 63 on Thursday, including the removal of 24-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid. Katie Johnston reports.

Gigi Hadid Dismissed From Potential Harvey Weinstein Juror List | THR News [Video]Gigi Hadid Dismissed From Potential Harvey Weinstein Juror List | THR News

She caused a stir Monday when she emerged as a potential juror, telling the judge she had met Weinstein but could be impartial.

22% Are 'Not Sure If' Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes [Video]22% Are "Not Sure If" Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes

22% of American adults are unsure about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. They are not convinced he committed any sex crimes, according to Business Insider. Weinstein currently faces..

Potential Juror for Harvey Weinstein Trial Reveals What Happened During Jury Selection

The Harvey Weinstein trial has been having a hard time finding people to serve on the jury as most potential jurors have said they could not be impartial....
Just Jared

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Supermodel Gigi Hadid Off Possible Jury, Judge Cracks Down On Other Jurors

The original pool of 146 people considered as jurors in the sexual assault trial of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped to 63 on Thursday, including...
CBS 2

matt2438

Matthew Chandler RT @cnnbrk: Supermodel Gigi Hadid was dismissed from the jury pool in the Harvey Weinstein trial https://t.co/aYNeyp0pwO https://t.co/bk2jl… 16 seconds ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Five of the nine #Jurors who will decide the fate of disgraced Hollywood producer #Harvey Weinstein were #Chosen on… https://t.co/iv5MbJWjl7 48 seconds ago

AuburnAlabamaa

Auburn Alabama Gigi Hadid Is Not Going To Be A Juror In Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial - BuzzFeed News: * Gigi Hadid Is Not Going T… https://t.co/AK06uvY8Bk 2 minutes ago

manal_ajd

✨✨ RT @PageSix: Gigi Hadid has been dismissed as a juror in the Harvey Weinstein’s trial https://t.co/oDNfh0TZaM https://t.co/tk5LG50yaW 2 minutes ago

MySplash365

Splash365 Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Juror on Harvey Weinstein Criminal Trial https://t.co/47JZCUVFED https://t.co/DPfdO3v08D 2 minutes ago

manal_ajd

✨✨ RT @ajplus: Gigi Hadid is being considered as a juror in Harvey Weinstein's trial. Jury selection has dismissed hundreds of people, many b… 3 minutes ago

AnOlsen9

Brave Free RT @eileeneileenur: Coincidence? How is this even possible? #PANIC Gigi Hadid has been officially dismissed from Harvey Weinstein's upcomi… 4 minutes ago

Crystal76180589

Crystal Brock RT @USATODAY: After a week's worth of questionnaires, dismissals and supermodel summons, five jurors have been been picked, three men and t… 5 minutes ago

