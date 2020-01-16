Gigi Hadid Won't Sit on Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury After All

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

It looks like Gigi Hadid won’t be siting on the Harvey Weinstein jury after all. If you don’t know, Gigi was one of the hundred New Yorkers called into to potentially serve on the jury of the upcoming Weinstein trial. Today, it was decided by lawyers that Gigi would not be on the jury, TMZ [...] 👓 View full article

