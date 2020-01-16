Gigi Hadid Won't Sit on Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury After All
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () It looks like Gigi Hadid won’t be siting on the Harvey Weinstein jury after all. If you don’t know, Gigi was one of the hundred New Yorkers called into to potentially serve on the jury of the upcoming Weinstein trial. Today, it was decided by lawyers that Gigi would not be on the jury, TMZ [...]
The original pool of 146 people considered as jurors in the sexual assault trial of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein dropped to 63 on Thursday, including the removal of 24-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid. Katie Johnston reports.