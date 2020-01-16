Global  

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney shows off her tan after seemingly supporting 'Megxit'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle’s good friend Jessica Mulroney followed a message of support for the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram with a flattering shot of herself to promote her new TV show.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex?

Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex? 00:39

 Elle Magazine reports 'Sussexit,' or 'Megxit,' is in full effect. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced plans to divide their time between the UK and North America. They also say they intend to wean themselves off of British taxpayer funding. This was massive news — even to the rest of the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle will never live in Britain again, friend claims

Meghan Markle is never going to live in Britain again, a friend close to the Duchess of Sussex is claiming in a new interview.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

Meghan Markle's Best Friend Has the Greatest Message of Encouragement After Royal Exit

Jessica Mulroney approves of Megxit. Meghan Markle's best friend shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday that appears to be in response to Meghan and Prince...
E! Online


