Meghan McCain Scolds View Producers For Live Correction Of Her Claim ‘Co-Host’ Michael Avenatti is ‘Going to Jail’

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The View co-host Meghan McCain scolded the show’s producers on Thursday for correcting her claim that former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti is “going to jail.” After declaring, “There’s so many people that take a stop at the Trump White House, here, and then jail, it’s hard to remember,” McCain followed up with a dig […]
