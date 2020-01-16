Global  

Laura Linney Celebrates Her 'My Name is Lucy Barton' Broadway Opening Night!

Just Jared Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Laura Linney happily strikes a pose at the opening night after party for her new play My Name Is Lucy Barton on Broadway at The Copacabana on Wednesday (January 15) in New York City. The 55-year-old Emmy-winning actress was joined at the event by designer Christian Siriano, Edie Falco, Cynthia Nixon and Cory Michael Smith [...]
