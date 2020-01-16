Nicole Kidman Gets Dinner With 'The Undoing' Co-Star Hugh Grant & Wife Anna Eberstein
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Nicole Kidman is having a fun night out with her friends, including Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein! The famous pals were all spotted getting dinner together at Madeo on Wednesday night (January 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman Nicole and Hugh are set to star [...]
At a special preview screening of "The Gentlemen", stars Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, and director Guy Ritchie talk making the script work and share..