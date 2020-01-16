Love Aaj Kal Face Off: Saif-Deepika or Kartik-Sara, fans choose which poster is better!

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The much-awaited poster of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was finally out today and as expected, fans are curious to witness the love story Ali has created this time around. Since Ali has used the same title as his 2009 rom-com, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, comparisons were... 👓 View full article

