Love Aaj Kal Face Off: Saif-Deepika or Kartik-Sara, fans choose which poster is better!

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020
The much-awaited poster of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was finally out today and as expected, fans are curious to witness the love story Ali has created this time around. Since Ali has used the same title as his 2009 rom-com, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, comparisons were...
Sara, Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal' first poster out

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first poster of their upcoming film "Love Aaj Kal".
Love Aaj Kal Poster: Imtiaz Ali captures Veer and Zoe aka Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in an intimate moment

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda in a key role. It is set to hit the screens on February 14 during the Valentine's Day...
