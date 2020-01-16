Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle's dad 'ridiculous' amid reports he could testify against Duchess

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Marie Osmond has slammed Meghan Markle's father after court documents showed Thomas Markle could serve as a defense witness in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle's dad accuses her of destroying royal family

Meghan Markle's dad accuses her of destroying royal family 01:45

 Meghan Markle's dad accuses her and Prince Harry of destroying the royal family. Thomas Markle said they'd turned it into a Walmart with a crown on it Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Duchess of Sussex Pursues Legal Action Over Released Hiking Photos with Baby Archie [Video]The Duchess of Sussex Pursues Legal Action Over Released Hiking Photos with Baby Archie

Alarmed by paparazzi activity, Meghan Markle has taken legal action over released paparazzi photos of her hiking with her 8-month-old son and two dogs in Canada. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published

Who Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Still Need to Bow and Curtsy To? [Video]Who Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Still Need to Bow and Curtsy To?

As the British royal family still figures out every single detail about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new role within the monarchy, we’re wondering who will the couple have to curtsy and bow to?..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle's Dad Might Testify Against Her in UK Court Case

Last year, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for allegedly publishing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas...
Just Jared

Duchess Camilla's Response to a Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Question Is Gaining Some Attention - Watch the Video!

Duchess Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, might have been caught off guard while asked this question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their separation...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this

MillsDarryl

SLLIMD RT @warlock012: Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle's dad 'ridiculous' amid reports he could testify against Duchess https://t.co/X7NdaP80Dm h… 2 days ago

Overlooked_Inc

OVERLOOKED Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle's dad 'ridiculous' amid reports he could testify against Duchess. Click on… https://t.co/18LfkaYVib 5 days ago

A_Veganista

Aspiring Veganista RT @YahooEnt: Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle's dad 'ridiculous' amid reports he'll testify against her in lawsuit https://t.co/FQbdrc2ld9… 5 days ago

warlock012

warlock012 Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle's dad 'ridiculous' amid reports he could testify against Duchess… https://t.co/lFCv1GJzrC 5 days ago

JackClayton617

Jack Clayton Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle's dad 'ridiculous' amid reports he could testify against Duchess… https://t.co/118fsUTow3 5 days ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle’s dad ‘ridiculous’ amid reports he could testify against Duchess | Fox News https://t.co/jORZnFuNt4 5 days ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle’s dad ‘ridiculous’ amid reports he could testify against Duchess… https://t.co/7tJ1dBSMtA 5 days ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Marie Osmond calls Meghan Markle's dad 'ridiculous' amid reports he'll testify against her in lawsuit… https://t.co/bArD7lQMJL 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.