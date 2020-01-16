Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Christopher Tolkien Dead - Son of J.R.R. Tolkien Dies at 95

Just Jared Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Christopher Tolkien has sadly died. The son of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings, has died according to reports on Thursday (January 16). “Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family,” the Tolkien [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CommsBee

Debbie McG RT @nytimes: Christopher Tolkien, the son of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of "The Lord of the Rings," has died. A guardian of his father's le… 11 seconds ago

meredth24

Vintage_Mom RT @Variety: Christopher Tolkien, son and editor of J.R.R. Tolkien, dies at 95 https://t.co/pRdwlxWVcI 26 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.