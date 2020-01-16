Christopher Tolkien Dead - Son of J.R.R. Tolkien Dies at 95 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Christopher Tolkien has sadly died. The son of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings, has died according to reports on Thursday (January 16). “Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family,” the Tolkien [...] 👓 View full article

