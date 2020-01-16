Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kodak Black Exposes Insane Prison Treatment + Alleged Abuse: “I Was Denied Visit W/ My Mother”

SOHH Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Kodak Black Exposes Insane Prison Treatment + Alleged Abuse: “I Was Denied Visit W/ My Mother”Florida rapper Kodak Black is speaking out. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to address his living condition and mistreatment behind bars. Big Facts: On Thursday, Black’s Instagram page shared a disturbing message about his status in prison. High-Key Details: Recently, Black’s Sniper Gang Apparel social media pages encouraged followers to keep sending him messages. […]

The post Kodak Black Exposes Insane Prison Treatment + Alleged Abuse: “I Was Denied Visit W/ My Mother” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky [Video]Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky

Rapper Kodak Black's mother and a group of attorneys called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami, only to find out he had been..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:46Published

Nissan QASHQAI N-TEC Highlights [Video]Nissan QASHQAI N-TEC Highlights

Nissan's new QASHQAI N-TEC edition combines enhanced design details with Nissan's advanced ProPILOT driver assist, Intelligent Parking Assist automated parking feature and NissanConnect infotainment..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lawyers: Kodak Black moved to federal prison in Kentucky

MIAMI (AP) — The mother of rapper Kodak Black and a group of lawyers called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •AceShowbizSOHHTMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.