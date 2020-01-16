Global  

Peacock Launch Date Announced! All the Subscription Details on NBC's Streaming Service

E! Online Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, will officially hatch on April 15, 2020 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. Today, the platform made this news known during Comcast...
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: NBC to Unveil Its Streaming Service Peacock

NBC to Unveil Its Streaming Service Peacock 00:15

 NBC is unveiling its streaming service Peacock that is set to officially roll out in April.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Comcast to Hatch Peacock Streaming Service [Video]Comcast to Hatch Peacock Streaming Service

Comcast announced more details about its upcoming service Peacock at a special investor presentation Thursday.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:27Published

NBC Is 'Hatching' A Plan To Compete In The Streaming Wars [Video]NBC Is 'Hatching' A Plan To Compete In The Streaming Wars

NBCUniversal and Comcast will unveil more details about their upcoming streaming platform, Peacock, on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBC's Streaming Service 'Peacock' Launching in July With Three Subscription Tiers

NBC today announced that its upcoming Peacock streaming video service is set to launch in the United States on July 15. The service, which will offer upwards...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •The WrapbizjournalsJust Jaredengadget

Quiz: Fake '30 Rock' TV show or new, real Peacock series?

NBC officially launches its streaming service Peacock in April, and until then we get to be treated to a growing slate of new and old TV shows that will soon...
Mashable Also reported by •The Next WebSeattlePI.comReuters

