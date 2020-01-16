Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kat Von D Is Selling Her Makeup Brand Kat Von D Beauty

Just Jared Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Kat Von D is selling her makeup brand, Kat Von D Beauty. The tattoo artist and beauty entrepreneur revealed the news in a message to fans on social media on Thursday (January 16). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kat Von D “This past year has been one of great change for me. As [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

TOP 3 Non Chemical Cosmetic Products Review | Product Review by Leena [Video]TOP 3 Non Chemical Cosmetic Products Review | Product Review by Leena

In today’s video Leena is going to talk about her top 3 Toxin free products.1. Keratin Therapy Shampoo- this is sulphate , salt and paraben free and is best to be used after Keratin treatment 2. Zero..

Credit: Foxy - Beauty and Makeup     Duration: 09:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LakmÃ© Academy Powered by Aptech launches âWingedâ - Indiaâs First Hair Makeup Reality Web Series

LakmÃ© Academy Powered by Aptech launches âWingedâ - Indiaâs First Hair Makeup Reality Web Series*Lakm Academy powered by Aptech (LAPA) one of the leading beauty training institutes in India* has launched *Winged*;* - India first Hair and makeup reality web...
NewsVoir


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.