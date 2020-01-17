Global  

Lauv Apologizes to The 1975's Matt Healy for Music Video Similarities

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Lauv is apologizing to The 1975‘s Matt Healy for similar music video concepts. The singer, who released the video for his new song “Tattoos Together” on Thursday (January 16), saw comments from The 1975 fans comparing the concept to the video for the band’s “Sincerity Is Scary” video and decided to text Matt himself. PHOTOS: [...]
