Ariana Grande sued by hip hop artist who says she stole hit single '7 Rings'

Reuters India Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ariana Grande and more than a half-dozen songwriters were sued for copyright infringement on Thursday by a hip hop artist who says the pop star's 2019 Grammy-nominated single "7 Rings" was plagiarized from a song he recorded two years earlier.
News video: Mac Miller's Final Album 'Circles' Is Here | Billboard News

Mac Miller's Final Album 'Circles' Is Here | Billboard News 01:00

 On Friday morning, the hip-hop artist’s final, posthumous album 'Circles' arrived, reminding us all of the talent lost.

Ariana Grande hit with copyright infringement suit over 7 Rings [Video]Ariana Grande hit with copyright infringement suit over 7 Rings

Ariana Grande has been accused of stealing the lyrics and tune to her Grammy Award-nominated single 7 Rings.

Producer 30 Roc Explains How Windshield Wiper Noise Ended Up On Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' [Video]Producer 30 Roc Explains How Windshield Wiper Noise Ended Up On Roddy Ricch's 'The Box'

ATLANTA, GA – The opening sequence to Roddy Ricch‘s Billboard No. 1 hit single “The Box” off Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is broad and magnificent. Seconds into the production’s..

Ariana in legal turmoil for song '7 Rings'

American singer Ariana Grande is in a legal turmoil after hip-hop artist DOT sued her and Universal Music group for ripping off the chorus of one of his songs in...
IndiaTimes

American singer Ariana Grande in legal turmoil for song '7 Rings'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 17 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande is in a legal turmoil after hip-hop artist DOT sued her and Universal Music group for ripping...
Sify

