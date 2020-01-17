WATCH: CNN’s Erin Burnett Plays Supercut of Trump Praising, Then Distancing Himself From Problematic Supporters
Friday, 17 January 2020 () CNN’s Erin Burnett offered a brutal takedown of President Donald Trump’s dubious claim he doesn’t know indicted supporter Lev Parnas, by playing a supercut of dueling videos where Trump praises and then later professes ignorance about a controversial supporter or ally. Parnas, who has posted numerous photos and video of himself with Trump, has leveled […]
