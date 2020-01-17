Global  

Drink like a Mexican kingpin: 'El Chapo' beer launched by daughter

Reuters India Friday, 17 January 2020
Have a cold one, have an "El Chapo" beer. That's the message of Alejandrina Guzman, whose company has developed a craft beer dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
News video: Drink like a kingpin: The new “El Chapo” beer

Drink like a kingpin: The new “El Chapo” beer 01:22

 The face of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" appears on one of the newest artisan beers in Mexico. His daughter, Alejandrina Guzman, is launching the El Chapo beer under her company brand, El Chapo 701. Libby Hogan reports.

