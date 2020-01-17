Drink like a Mexican kingpin: 'El Chapo' beer launched by daughter
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Have a cold one, have an "El Chapo" beer. That's the message of Alejandrina Guzman, whose company has developed a craft beer dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
