Lev Parnas Claims White House Is ‘Very Afraid’ of Him: ‘I Should Be Their Number One Witness… Why Aren’t They Calling Me?’

Mediaite Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Lev Parnas, currently indicted on four charges of campaign finance violations, continued his media tour on Thursday evening, speaking again with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview where he claimed that the White House was “very afraid” of what he knows about the secret plot to strong-arm Ukraine into investigating President Donald Trump’s potential 2020 […]
News video: New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot 01:08

 Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas [Video]Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas

CNN reports California Rep. Devin Nunes made a startling admission on Wednesday. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee admitted to speaking on the phone with a key figure in the..

For the Senators Who Will Judge Trump, an Incomplete Story to Consider

Recent interviews by Lev Parnas, an associate of the president’s personal lawyer, as well as documents released by House investigators, reinforced that there...
NYTimes.com

White House Responds to Bombshell Lev Parnas Interview By Labeling Him as a ‘Man Currently Out on Bail’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the bombshell interview that Rachel Maddow conducted with Lev Parnas, in which the former Rudy...
Mediaite

