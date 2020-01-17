Lev Parnas Claims White House Is ‘Very Afraid’ of Him: ‘I Should Be Their Number One Witness… Why Aren’t They Calling Me?’

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lev Parnas, currently indicted on four charges of campaign finance violations, continued his media tour on Thursday evening, speaking again with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview where he claimed that the White House was “very afraid” of what he knows about the secret plot to strong-arm Ukraine into investigating President Donald Trump’s potential 2020 […] 👓 View full article

