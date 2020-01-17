Global  

Aubrey Plaza Slid Into Joe Jonas' DMs & Explains Why!

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Aubrey Plaza is opening up about what happened after she slid into Joe Jonas‘ DMs on Instagram! The 35-year-old Parks and Recreation actress went to see the Jonas Brothers in concert with her younger sister Renee ten years ago and her sister wanted to secure tickets for their comeback tour. “Cut to 10 years later, [...]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jonas Brothers Try Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Jonas Brothers Try Keeping Up With The Kardashians 01:15

 Joe and Nick Jonas tried their best to keep up with the Kardashians by recreating scene from the reality show.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Jonas to front new digital travel series on tour [Video]Joe Jonas to front new digital travel series on tour

Joe Jonas is set to serve up a Cup of Joe to fans with a new travel series.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Joe and Nick Jonas Recreate Kim Kardashian's Iconic ''Don't Be F--king Rude'' Scene

Someone give Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas an Oscar! On Monday night, the Jonas Brothers members put their acting skills to good use after they paid homage to another...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

