PewDiePie finally quits YouTube, posts last video before taking break

In a video titled 'It's been real, but I'm out', posted ahead of his break from the video platform, PewDiePie can be seen sipping a drink and announces his exit. "I'm savouring every moment," he said.



Recent related news from verified sources PewDiePie posts last YouTube video before taking break Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie has posted one last video before taking a well-earned break.

