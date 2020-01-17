Global  

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler's split an outcome of distance

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up because of "distance", as the two are both busy filming projects in different countries.
News video: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up 00:53

 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have gone their separate ways after almost nine years together.

