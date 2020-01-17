Global  

Taika Waititi Approached for New 'Star Wars' Movie

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 January 2020
Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly in talks with the 'Thor: Ragnarok' director about developing a new installment of the space-fantasy film franchise.
Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi may get his own Star Wars movie

