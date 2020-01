Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Mac Miller‘s posthumous album Circles is out now! The late rapper’s sixth and final studio album was released on Friday (January 17). Conceived as a sister album to 2018′s Swimming, Circles was completed with the assistance of producer Jon Brion, with whom Mac worked on Swimming. They had been working together on Circles at the [...] 👓 View full article