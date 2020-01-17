Global  

Jonas Brothers Drop High-Energy Track 'What a Man Gotta Do' - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Friday, 17 January 2020
The Jonas Brothers wonder “What a Man Gotta Do” in their new track! The band – Kevin Jonas,, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas – released the song on Friday (January 17). The high-energy track features the guys asking, “What a man gotta do to be totally locked up by you?” Listen to the Jonas Brothers‘ [...]
News video: The Jonas Brothers released their pop culture filled music video for ‘What a Man Gotta Do’

The Jonas Brothers released their pop culture filled music video for ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ 00:56

 This Jonas Brothers music video features homages to classic movies🎞

Jonas Brothers Dance with Their Wives in 'What A Man Gotta Do' Video - Watch Now!

The Jonas Brothers and the J Sisters are showing off their dance moves in the new music video for “What A Man Gotta Do”. The guys are joined by their wives...
Just Jared Jr

Priyanka Chopra adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video — watch now

Actress Priyanka Chopra has added a dash of Bollywood to the new music video that her popstar husband Nick Jonas has released along with his brothers. In the...
Bollywood Life

