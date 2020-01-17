Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Walking Dead' Spinoff Series 'World Beyond' Gets Premiere Date & First Look Photos!

Just Jared Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
AMC has given a premiere date for the latest series in The Walking Dead franchise! The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is the second spin-off series in the franchise, will premiere on April 12 at 10/9c following the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. World Beyond will move to its regular time slot of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: How Halston Sage Got Into The Mindset Of Her Ruthlessly Ambitious

How Halston Sage Got Into The Mindset Of Her Ruthlessly Ambitious "Prodigal Son" Character 02:30

 “Prodigal Son” star Halston Sage dishes on her preparation to play a journalist on-screen, including watching lots of Barbara Walters footage."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Halston Sage Loves Working With Tom Payne And Michael Sheen On FOX's “Prodigal Son” [Video]Halston Sage Loves Working With Tom Payne And Michael Sheen On FOX's “Prodigal Son”

Halston Sage, who stars as Ainsley Whitly in the FOX crime drama, "Prodigal Son," raves about working with her superstar co-stars, Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, and how the show strikes the perfect..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:09Published

Actress Halston Sage Chats About Starring In The New FOX Crime Drama, 'Prodigal Son' [Video]Actress Halston Sage Chats About Starring In The New FOX Crime Drama, "Prodigal Son"

FOX's "Prodigal Son" is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone. Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) is the best criminal psychologist..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 18:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

OWN Sets Two-Night Premiere for Ava DuVernay’s ‘Cherish the Day’ – Watch the First Trailer (Video)

OWN Sets Two-Night Premiere for Ava DuVernay’s ‘Cherish the Day’ – Watch the First Trailer (Video)OWN announced the premiere date for “Cherish the Day,” its second series from Ava DuVernay, and released the first trailer which you can watch above. The...
The Wrap

Tim Paine eyes 'mouth-watering' Test series against India

*Sydney:* Their confidence soaring high after five Test wins in a row, Australia skipper Tim Paine says they can't wait to host India for a "mouth-watering"...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.