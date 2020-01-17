'Walking Dead' Spinoff Series 'World Beyond' Gets Premiere Date & First Look Photos!
Friday, 17 January 2020 () AMC has given a premiere date for the latest series in The Walking Dead franchise! The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is the second spin-off series in the franchise, will premiere on April 12 at 10/9c following the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. World Beyond will move to its regular time slot of [...]
